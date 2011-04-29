CycleMAYnia Kicks Off Sunday with Cyclocross Race and Bike Swap

The month of May marks the South Coast’s CycleMAYnia, a culmination of 30-plus bicycling events organized by the community, for the community.

Whether you’re into riding on paved roads, off road, or to work, school or play, CycleMAYnia has something for everyone during May. Join us as we celebrate the joys of bicycling for a cleaner and healthier community and planet, and just for fun.

CycleMAYnia is a partnership between the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition/Bici Centro, SBCAG Traffic Solutions and the growing bicycling community.

The CycleMAYnia festivities will start off with the Cyclecross-o-MAYnia and Bike Swap from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 1, at Santa Barbara High School. This cyclocross bike race offers an exciting circuitous on- and off-road course that weaves through campus, guaranteed to challenge the racers and please the spectators.

The race offers categories for juniors at 8:30 a.m., men’s beginners/single speed riders and men’s category 3 and 4 racers at 9:15 a.m., women’s category 3 and 4 racers at 10 a.m., women’s category 1 and 2 racers at 10:45 a.m., and men’s category 1 and 2 racers at noon. The race fee for adults is $20 and free for juniors. Between races, you will find great new and used bike bargains at the Bike Swap, or bring your used bikes and gear to sell at the Bike Swap.

Next in the lineup of CycleMAYnia events is the 1st Thursday Bici Bonita Bicycle Fashion Show from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Casa de la Guerra on De la Guerra Street near State Street. The show celebrates fashionable and functional Santa Barbara cycling, inspiring the fashion conscious to cycle with style. The show alludes to the chic and relaxed Santa Barbara lifestyle where the bicycle is a fun and convenient option. It demonstrates that the bicycle is not just a recreational item, but also a practical and healthy mode of transportation, improving one’s quality of life.

The event will start with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., followed by a live musical performance by the Santa Barbara High School Dons Net Café at 5:30 p.m. and the live runway fashion show at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music, food from SpiritLand Bistro, wine from Summerland Winery and Telegraph beer, all while taking in the fast-paced show preparation and a bicycle photo gallery.

Rumor has it that the bicycle fashion show will be followed by the monthly costume fun ride called Bike Moves leaving from De la Guerra Plaza at 7 p.m. This month’s costume theme is “Bike Prom,” so pull out your old high school tuxedo or prom dress and take your bike for a dance up and down State Street in costume. This will be followed by a CycleMAYnia kick-off reception at 8:30 p.m. back at Casa De la Guerra for more bicycle merriment.

More fun cycling events will follow in May, including overnight bicycle touring, mountain bike, road and children’s rides, street skills clinics, Bike to School Day, Bike from Work Day, film screenings and more. For a full calendar of events, click here or call 805.963.SAVE.

— Kent Epperson is director of SBCAG Traffic Solutions.