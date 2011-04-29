Goleta Receives Tree City USA Designation and Growth Award

Arbor Day Foundation recognizes the city for its commitment to urban forestry

The City of Goleta has once again been recognized by the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for its commitment to urban forestry.

Goleta also received the Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating progress in its community forestry program.

“We are extremely pleased that the Arbor Day Foundation named Goleta a Tree City USA again,” City Manager Dan Singer said. “Trees are an important element of our community, and we are grateful to once again be recognized for maintaining our valued resources.”

The Tree City USA Program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.

“Communities that are honored with a Tree City USA designation and a Growth Award make a strong commitment to planting and caring for trees, and we applaud their efforts,” said John Rosenow, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We also commend a community’s elected officials, volunteers and its citizens for providing needed care for its trees. They recognize that trees provide numerous environmental, economical and health benefits for the community every day.”

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.