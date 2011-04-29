Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:18 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Joe Conason: Are the Boomers a Generation of Termites?

Republicans are wooing older voters to support their scheme to abolish Medicare

By Joe Conason | April 29, 2011 | 8:45 p.m.

The aging of the baby boom generation has not improved its reputation. Having brought immense positive change to this country, the postwar population wave is frequently castigated as a self-seeking and even selfish cohort by members of the generations that have followed, who worry that those nearing retirement will cost too much to maintain amid dimming economic prospects.

That isn’t how the boomers see themselves, of course, but that selfish stereotype is at the center of America’s budget politics these days — especially the Republican Party’s sweeping proposals to reorder priorities and reduce deficits, authored by House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

The most obvious signal in Ryan’s plan is that he exempts almost all of the boomers from his scheme to abolish Medicare and replace the highly popular and successful system with vouchers that would continuously diminish in value. As the budget chairman and his colleagues confront the fury that this idea has provoked among older voters, their chief selling point is that the changes won’t affect anyone who is now age 55 or older.

So they promise that if you’re in the lucky boomer contingent, there is no need to worry — and no need to concern yourself with those who someday soon will have to purchase adequate health insurance with wholly inadequate funding.

In other words, the Republicans are relying on the allegedly mercenary character of the older voters who supported them so heavily last year, based on their vow to “protect” Medicare from mythical Democratic cutbacks. The GOP evidently hopes to persuade those voters, enraged by the bait-and-switch represented by the Ryan plan, that their narrowest interest is all that matters and will be protected.

What that means, to put it bluntly, is abandoning the American tradition of a social compact passed from one generation to the next — and the American ideal of a country that each generation preserves and improves for its children and grandchildren.

Indeed, in the guise of saving future generations from excessive federal debt, the same themes of national decay, egotistical greed and irresponsibility pervade the Ryan plan. To pay for enormous tax cuts for the wealthiest few while reducing future deficits, his budget decimates spending that would be essential to the most basic maintenance of infrastructure, education, research and even national security.

We know that the nation’s great network of federal and state highways, bridges, tunnels, ports, airports, railways, stations and subways — the marvelous legacy of previous generations — is rapidly decaying after decades of neglect. The Republicans propose to cut future spending on transportation by half over the coming decade, and still more in the decades that follow, because there will simply be no money to finance repairs, let alone improvements. Not nearly enough to keep roads and bridges in decent condition, and nothing to create the high-speed rail systems boasted by our competitors in Europe and Asia.

The same short-term, self-serving and plainly stupid priorities will wreak equivalent damage on education, training and scientific research. According to the Center for American Progress, the Ryan plan would “disinvest” in education and training by 53 percent, diverting resources away from primary and adult education, career and technical training, community colleges, post-secondary education and student aid, at a time when our world educational status is already in perilous decline.

So if the Republican budget plan (or anything resembling it) is enacted, the boomers, having entered adulthood with the most progressive and idealistic intentions, would fulfill the worst predictions about them. They will leave behind a nation whose shaky social and physical foundations may well collapse into ruin.

Are they such a generation of termites, as the Republicans cynically assume? Or will they take responsibility for the future and leave a country to their children still worthy of its name?

Joe Conason writes for Creators Syndicate. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 