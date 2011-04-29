Junior League of Santa Barbara Honored for ‘Spring Into Health’ Event

At each monthly meeting, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission recognizes those who have volunteered their time and talents to help with projects related to the Parks & Recreation Department.

On Wednesday, the commission recognized the Junior League of Santa Barbara for its volunteer service in organizing “Spring Into Health,” an event focused on educating youth and families on healthy lifestyle choices available in the Santa Barbara community.



The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to the promotion of volunteerism, the development of women’s potential and the improvement of the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

The Junior League partnered with like-minded community organizations, including the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, to host the “Spring Into Health” event on March 19. The goal of the event was to encourage healthy lifestyle choices and increase awareness of the many healthy eating and exercise options available in the Santa Barbara community.

League volunteers raised more than $3,000 and hosted 203 children, 127 adults, 23 exhibitors and 44 volunteers. Event attendees received a “Spring Into Health” goodie bag, a free SilverGreens lunch, shuttle services to and from the event, entertainment, activities, information about educational resources for the entire family, and a chance to win prizes such as health club memberships, free medical exams, camp and after-school program scholarships and family fun packs to a variety of local attractions.



The commission recognized the Junior League of Santa Barbara for its volunteer efforts in making the “Spring Into Health” event a success.

— Kathleen Sullivan is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission.