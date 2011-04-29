Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School Inducts New Members Into Cum Laude Society

Eight students are honored for outstanding academic achievement

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | April 29, 2011 | 1:17 p.m.

Laguna Blanca Upper School students put on their best dress for Thursday’s second annual Cum Laude Society Induction Ceremony in Spaulding Auditorium, where the newest members of its prestigious organization were honored.

Cum Laude Society membership is considered the highest scholastic recognition at independent schools nationwide, and Laguna Blanca School is one of only 30 schools in California authorized to admit new members.

In addition to outstanding academic achievement, there is an expectation that inductees also stand as models of good citizenship and character. Chapters are permitted to admit no more than 20 percent of a graduating class, 10 percent of whom may be admitted at the conclusion of his or her junior year. The Laguna Blanca chapter requires that a student be enrolled at Laguna for two years before they are eligible for induction.

At the ceremony, Headmaster Paul Slocombe shared the history and significance of Cum Laude and introduced faculty members of Cum Laude. Alumnus and keynote speaker Dr. Jason Eldred, class of 1995, reflected on his time at Laguna and how so much has changed in 15 years (Internet and cell phones). He also reminded the students about the great gift of a Laguna Blanca liberal arts education.

Cum Laude members inducted as juniors — Ian Carradine , Julia Kent, Lauren McAlister and Elliot Serbin (not present) — provided personalized remarks for each 2011 inductee and welcomed them into the society. Slocombe and college counselor Karl Revells concluded the ceremony by presenting the new inductees with pins and certificates.

Congratulations to the new members of the prestigious Cum Laude Society.

Class of 2011

Kelly Furukawa
Connor Lynch
Abby Reutzel
Celene Silva

Class of 2012

Lauren Alef
Alex Greer
Cameron Platt
Justin Shand

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 