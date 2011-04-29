Laguna Blanca School Inducts New Members Into Cum Laude Society

Laguna Blanca Upper School students put on their best dress for Thursday’s second annual Cum Laude Society Induction Ceremony in Spaulding Auditorium, where the newest members of its prestigious organization were honored.

Cum Laude Society membership is considered the highest scholastic recognition at independent schools nationwide, and Laguna Blanca School is one of only 30 schools in California authorized to admit new members.

In addition to outstanding academic achievement, there is an expectation that inductees also stand as models of good citizenship and character. Chapters are permitted to admit no more than 20 percent of a graduating class, 10 percent of whom may be admitted at the conclusion of his or her junior year. The Laguna Blanca chapter requires that a student be enrolled at Laguna for two years before they are eligible for induction.

At the ceremony, Headmaster Paul Slocombe shared the history and significance of Cum Laude and introduced faculty members of Cum Laude. Alumnus and keynote speaker Dr. Jason Eldred, class of 1995, reflected on his time at Laguna and how so much has changed in 15 years (Internet and cell phones). He also reminded the students about the great gift of a Laguna Blanca liberal arts education.

Cum Laude members inducted as juniors — Ian Carradine , Julia Kent, Lauren McAlister and Elliot Serbin (not present) — provided personalized remarks for each 2011 inductee and welcomed them into the society. Slocombe and college counselor Karl Revells concluded the ceremony by presenting the new inductees with pins and certificates.

Congratulations to the new members of the prestigious Cum Laude Society.

Class of 2011

Kelly Furukawa

Connor Lynch

Abby Reutzel

Celene Silva

Class of 2012

Lauren Alef

Alex Greer

Cameron Platt

Justin Shand

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.