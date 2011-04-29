Laguna Blanca Students Raise $434 in Change for Direct Relief

Rugs and More owner throws in an additional $1,000 to the donation effort

Third-grade teacher Linda Muzinich spearheaded Laguna Blanca School’s “Change for Change” project as part of the Lower School’s social studies unit on the world, and as a way to help the students better understand the situation in Japan while creating a way to use the service element of their “Keys to Citizenship.”

The entire Lower School (kindergarten through fourth grade) raised $434.30 in change to donate to Direct Relief International.

First- and third-graders counted the change as part of their math lesson.

Parent Michael Khodabandehlou of Rugs and More has donated an additional $1,000 toward the giving effort.

On Monday, May 11, Laguna Blanca first- and third-graders will visit Direct Relief and give a presentation check (as well as a real one) of their “Change for Change” proceeds, totaling $1,434.30.

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.