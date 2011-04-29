Strickland Legislation to Eliminate Medical Assistance Commission Dies in Committee

Senate Bill 256, authored by Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley, was killed in the Senate Health Committee on a 3-6 partisan vote.

SB 256 would have eliminated the California Medical Assistance Commission and transfer the powers and duties of the commission to the Department of Health Care Services.

“With the responsibilities of this commission dwindling over the years, it is high time we consolidate efforts and reduce government expenses,” Strickland said. “With Democrats proposing to take an additional $1,000 from hardworking families already struggling to make it from paycheck to paycheck, we cannot afford to ignore areas where we can trim the fat.

“This is the second time this week Democrats have taken money out of the pockets of hardworking Californians and thrown it away unnecessarily. As families are faced with making tough spending decisions, the least we could do is pass common-sense legislation to reduce our spending.”

Senate Bill 153, also authored by Strickland, died in committee just days earlier. This bill would have eliminated the $100,000-a-year salaries of members appointed to boards and commissions who meet only once or twice a month.

— Meaghan McLaughlin represents Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.