Dos Pueblos JV Boys Tennis Team Wraps Up Season with a Win

Dos Pueblos High School’s junior varsity boys tennis team wrapped up its season with a 9-0 record for team matches! It heated up the already “hot” courts Friday. This match proved closer than the first contest Monday as San Marcos rearranged its lineup. Royals junior varsity coach Gabi McDaniel groomed her players well.

In singles, the Chargers took seven sets and Dylan Zapata swept his sets, the toughest one at 6-4 vs San Marcos’ No. 1, Oliver Piltch.

In dubs, Dos Pueblos took six sets and saw a lot of action. Energized and vocal, William Bermant and Ameet Braganza swept, showing no signs of fatigue in the heat. On another court, Sanad Shabbar hurt his ankle or foot in landing after a tough shot during the first round, and San Marcos took that set. Coach Anita patched him up, and he bravely went back in the second round with Landon Brand. They won the next set 6-4. At the beginning of the third round, Brand fell ill, and he went into the shade until he could go home. We hope he gets better.

On the last court, Jeffrey McDaniel and Kyle Riharb had their share of two long sets coupled with tiebreakers. The first set did not go their way, but the second set did. They grinded out their points. Eugene Cho came in to relieve Riharb in the third round, and with McDaniel, snagged the final set 6-3.

We appreciate the spectators and parental support this season. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Dylan Zapata 3-0

Quinn Hensley 2-1

Matt Wu 2-1

DP Doubles:

Sanad Shabbar/Landon Brand 1-2

Kyle Riharb/Jeffrey McDaniel 1-1

William Bermant/Ameet Braganza 3-0

Eugene Cho/Jeffrey McDaniel 1-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.