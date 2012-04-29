Fun and Fit: Wicked Hard-Core Abs Move

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the 10th in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part. Click here for the fifth part. Click here for the sixth part. Click here for the seventh part. Click here for the eighth part. Click here for the ninth part.]

We’ve been teaching group fitness for more than 25 years and love to find new ways to

torment

help our students get strong, good-looking abs.

They could just draw on a HAWT six-pack, but if that doesn’t work (and it doesn’t), time to move on to actual exercises.

One of our favorites is one we created. We call it “Wicked Hard Abs” because it really is hard to do correctly. It could also be called “The Self-Induced Wedgie.” You’ll see why when you try it. This move targets the obliques, rectus abdominis and transversus.

Sit with bent knees and arms tight across your chest. Take your feet off the floor and twist your body in a full circle clockwise, then counterclockwise. You’ll be tempted to use your arms or torso to “fling” yourself around, but avoid temptation! If you get stuck, you can walk the feet around — you’ll still get the benefits of the move.

If it seems easy, you’re probably doing it wrong. If it takes you about five minutes to get all the way around in both directions the first time you try it, then you’re probably doing it correctly. If you aren’t sure whether you’re doing it wrong or right, put your hands behind your back, then try it again.

Readers: We’d love to know your opinion of this move! Could you do it and keep your feet off the ground and arms glued to your chest?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .