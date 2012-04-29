Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:32 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Fun and Fit: Wicked Hard-Core Abs Move

If it seems easy, you're probably doing it wrong

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | April 29, 2012 | 3:42 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the 10th in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part. Click here for the fifth part. Click here for the sixth part. Click here for the seventh part. Click here for the eighth part. Click here for the ninth part.]

We’ve been teaching group fitness for more than 25 years and love to find new ways to

torment

help our students get strong, good-looking abs.

They could just draw on a HAWT six-pack, but if that doesn’t work (and it doesn’t), time to move on to actual exercises.

One of our favorites is one we created. We call it “Wicked Hard Abs” because it really is hard to do correctly. It could also be called “The Self-Induced Wedgie.” You’ll see why when you try it. This move targets the obliques, rectus abdominis and transversus.

Sit with bent knees and arms tight across your chest. Take your feet off the floor and twist your body in a full circle clockwise, then counterclockwise. You’ll be tempted to use your arms or torso to “fling” yourself around, but avoid temptation! If you get stuck, you can walk the feet around — you’ll still get the benefits of the move.

If it seems easy, you’re probably doing it wrong. If it takes you about five minutes to get all the way around in both directions the first time you try it, then you’re probably doing it correctly. If you aren’t sure whether you’re doing it wrong or right, put your hands behind your back, then try it again.

Readers: We’d love to know your opinion of this move! Could you do it and keep your feet off the ground and arms glued to your chest?

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 