MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club Holding Open House

Curious locals can get their roll on and learn how easy it is to play

For the fourth consecutive year, the MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club is hosting an open house: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12. In the past several years, hundreds of Santa Barbara residents have taken advantage of this opportunity to get hands-on instructions and time to actually bowl on the beautiful lawn greens.

The Lawn Bowls Club is located at the upper level of MacKenzie Park at State Street and Las Positas Road directly across from McCaw Avenue. Event signs will be posted. Free parking is available.

Refreshments, soft drinks and pizza will be served.

All participants are requested to wear flat-soled shoes to help protect our greens.

Click here for more information on the MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club.

— Joe Odgers is communications manager of the MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club.