Montecito Students Get Surprise Visit from Biden

After fundraising event nearby, vice president stops his motorcade to greet children waving to him outside All Saints-by-the-Sea Parish School

The children at All Saints By-the-Sea Parish School in Montecito welcomed a very famous — and unexpected — visitor Friday.

Vice President Joe Biden, who was in the area attending a private fundraiser for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, stopped his motorcade when he saw 50 students from the school waving to him, according to Padric Davis, the school’s director.

With the Secret Service scrambling to make sure the area was secure, Biden walked over to the group of children to chat, letting them know he was a grandfather, before joining them for a group photo, Davis said.

As Biden departed, the entire school, located at 83 Eucalyptus Lane, sang their “Goodbye Song” to him, according to Davis.

Biden flew into Santa Barbara on Thursday night to attend the Friday event at a private residence on Eucalyptus Lane.

Ticket prices for the fundraiser started at $2,500, according to a campaign official, with all proceeds going to the Obama Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee of Obama for America, the Democratic National Committee and several state Democratic parties.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.