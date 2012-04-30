Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Real Estate Sales Jump 41.6% in March in Santa Barbara County

Local market stirs to life with high-end South Coast properties leading the way even as county's median price drops 7.1% to $405,380

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 30, 2012 | 12:58 a.m.

A recent increase in high-end real estate sales in Santa Barbara County bodes well for a housing market turnaround, local real estate experts say.

The total number of sales increased in the county by 41.6 percent from February to March, according to the California Association of Realtors. Much of that activity stemmed from the high-end market, said Sheela Hunt, an agent with Village Properties Realtors.

“It’s a good indicator that the market is coming around when the high-end properties start to move,” said Hunt, adding that it demonstrates a shift in consumer confidence.

Prudential Realtor Jake Ralston has noticed a lot of movement in Montecito as well.

“The deep pockets can move when thy want to, and they are now,” he said. “But jobs are still hard to come by and a lot of homes are upside down.”

Elaine Abercrombie of Abercrombie Fine Homes Inc. noted there is less supply and more demand. She said there was a 3.2-month supply of homes in the South Coast market in March and the median price of single-family homes dropped 7.1 percent, to $405,380 from $436,360 in Santa Barbara County year-to-date.

“We probably passed the bottom,” she said. “Will prices soften more? I don’t know but they have gone sideways for the past year. When I see inventory dropping at this rate, that’s a push on demand and prices will probably go up.”

Many buyers are beginning to understand that “there’s no question of whether the marketplace has bottomed or not,” Ralston said.

There were 171 transactions on the South Coast in March compared to 127 in March 2011, according to Fidelity National Title & Chicago Title data. The median price was $640,000 in March compared to $653,000 last year.

“Interest rates are at a 40-year low and prices are more affordable,” Abercrombie said.

Home prices hit new post-bubble lows in February, according to a Standard & Poor’s/Case-Shiller home price index report released April 24.

While the North County high-end market isn’t faring as well as the South Coast, they are both experiencing a high volume of sales in the low-end market, said D’Ann Bartley, Prudential California Realty agent in Santa Maria.

“There’s not a whole lot of inventory, rates are low and people are finally realizing that you can’t buy a home at bargain prices forever,” she said.

For those staying in Santa Barbara for more than five years, they should control their costs by buying a home, Abercrombie said.

“If they are paying $2,000 in rent, they can probably own something and control costs for rest the rest of their life rather than worry about rents going up,” she said.

“If we’re down to a 3.2-month supply of homes, then people can’t buy and rents will likely go up. The people I’m seeing who are buying are planning for the long term. They’re thinking inflation won’t go away and want to get set for the future.”

But there are several misconceptions, Bartley warned. Short sales aren’t big bargains and cash doesn’t translate to a discounted price, she said.

“The banks are not underpricing short sales,” Bartley said. “They price them at market value and that’s what they expect to get.

“Also, a lot of investors think that because they are offering cash, they should be getting a big discount. But they don’t care; they’re taking the best terms and the best price.”

Overall, the market’s recent uptick is a good sign, Ralston said.

“Prices have stabilized and will seemingly go up,” he said. “That’s great news for rest of economy even if we don’t see incredible appreciation in the fourth quarter.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Price Report 3-12

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 