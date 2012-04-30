She Said, Z Said: Football or ‘Footloose’?

In an age of specialization, 'good sports' no longer explore the well-rounded path trod by youth of yore

Z: Football or Footloose?

She: These are my choices? What about darts or drill team, basketball or basket weaving, polo or painting, student government or swim team, baseball or playing the bass, crew or chorus, tennis or the tuba, paper or plastic?

Z: I don’t think you should have to choose at all, but it seems like a lot of kids are already making a choice between arts and sports.

She: One very athletic kid I know just announced that he wanted to stop playing all sports and just do theater.

Z: My favorite part of that story is that his parents assume he wants to do theater because he wants to hang out with girls. When I was growing up and started doing shows, everyone assumed we were all gay.

She: Your secret is out.

Z: I did theater and choir for the girls. Do the math. Applause from the audience, or a screaming coach? Ten sweaty guys slamming into each other shooting baskets, or dancing with girls in tights and skimpy costumes?

She: Could it be that maybe now the guys who play sports like to do sports, and the guys who like to do theater actually like music and arts?

Z: That’s crazy talk.

She: Back to my major annoyance with the whole thing. It’s bad enough that 10-year-olds are supposed to commit to a single sport. Now they can’t even keep a little of the arts in the mix?

Z: But it’s not just sports. Kids who dance have to commit to ridiculously long rehearsal schedules. And if you want to do a show, you better have a clear calendar for a month.

She: Maybe it’s a scheduling problem.

Z: Too many hours and too few incentives to become a Renaissance Man.

She: Or woman.

Z: There are only so many hours in the day. When I was in high school, I was doing choir, student government, the show, and trying to play water polo. Even back then there were conflicts, and I had to make choices. I chose to ditch the guys in the Speedos.

She: When I was a kid, I loved doing plays and taking dance lessons. Then I got into volleyball and basketball and did them all at the same time.

Z: You were a renaissance woman.

She: Leslie Da Vinci. Then I discovered boys, and the extra-curriculars went way downhill. But I never had to choose between boyfriends and basketball. And I certainly didn’t have to decide which academy I wanted to join when I went to high school. I didn’t even declare a major in college until I was junior.

Z: We were supposed to declare a major? Oops.

She: Why can’t we encourage kids to be well-rounded? I thought that was a good thing.

Z: It is. Though if we’re being honest, there are plenty of people who have no aptitude for sports or the performing arts. Guys who can’t dribble a ball, and girls who can’t carry a tune.

She: It shouldn’t be about being good at everything. I think there should be plenty of exposure to both. In fact, I think it’s good for kids to see that the kids who are really talented in one area aren’t always the best at every single thing. You can still have fun doing things that you suck at. Have you ever heard me try to sing Karaoke?

Z: You have a great personality and a very good vocabulary.

She: I say there should be ways to find joy in both arts and sports that doesn’t involve 20-hour days, with no family time, and doesn’t force kids to limit their interests at such a young age.

Z: I’ve got it! The perfect solution so that kids can keep both art and sports in their lives. The best of both worlds: synchronized swimming for everyone!

She: Yes, dear.

