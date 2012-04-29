Two Arrested, Officer Hurt in Struggle at Santa Maria Fairpark

Police say two men became violent as one was being escorted from the premises after a disturbance

Two men were arrested Saturday night at the Santa Maria Fairpark after an altercation with police that sent an officer and one suspect to the hospital, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers who had responded to the fairpark, where the annual Strawberry Festival was taking place, were escorting Israel Santana from the premises at about 6:20 p.m. when he began resisting and battered an officer, said Sgt. Russell Mengel.

The suspect’s brother, John Santana, also attacked officers in an attempt to to aid his brother, Mengel said.

After a short struggle, during which an officer sustained minor injuries and Israel Santana sustained moderate injuries, the two suspects were taken into custody.

John Santana was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a police officer, making criminal threats and public drunkenness, Mengel said.

Israel Santana was transported to Marian Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of his injuries. A complaint will be sent to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney Office seeking charges of battery on a police officer, making criminal threats and public drunkenness, plus a gang enhancement, Mengel said.

The officer who was injured was treated and returned to duty.

