Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Use These Quick and Easy Tips to Get Out and Garden in May

Herbs, colorful flowers, pest control and lawn maintenance are all easier to do than you think

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | April 30, 2012 | 9:49 p.m.

You don’t have to have a green thumb to be a successful gardener. Plant just about any type of vegetable or flower in May for great results by summer, say experts at Agromin, an Oxnard-based manufacturer of earth-friendly soil products made from organic material collected from more than 50 Southern California communities, including those in Santa Barbara County.

Plant a Herb Garden: Buying herbs at the grocery store can be expensive. The cost of cut basil can cost more than a basil plant. Plant your favorite herbs in your garden and enjoy their fresh taste throughout spring and summer. Dry them and use them year round. Here’s your chance to experiment with herbs while cooking. Plant cilantro, dill, parsley, thyme, mint, basil, sage, fennel and oregano.

Plant Flowers for Long-Lasting Color: Many of the most beautiful flowers only last a season. Now is the time to plant these annuals so you can enjoy them for as long as possible. Plant begonia, chrysanthemum, geranium, marigold, petunia and verbena. Your garden center will have lots more varieties from which to choose. Want something more permanent? Plant perennials, including Russian sage, asters, purple coneflower, yarrow, peonies, blanket flowers, Siberian iris, daffodils, pincushion flowers, African daisy, delphinium, fuchsia and lavender.

Solve Pest Problems Naturally: One of the benefits of planting your own garden is the ability to keep it chemical free. Instead of putting harmful chemicals into your garden to keep away bugs, try natural and safe options. Ladybugs can control aphid outbreaks. Buy them at your local nursery and release them after dark so they’re not tempted to fly to your neighbor’s yard. To keep snails and slugs from eating plants, place crushed egg shells around the plants. Snails won’t walk over them.

Reduce Your Lawn: The water needed to keep the average size lawns green amounts to about 32 percent of outdoor water use. With water rates rising, consider reducing the size of your lawn. Low maintenance, drought-tolerant ground cover such as lantana and ornamental grasses including fountain grass and deer grass can easily fill in a location where grass once grew.

Mulching Matters: Add a two-to-three-inch layer of mulch on flower and vegetable beds and around trees and shrubs. Mulch keeps weeds down, holds in moisture and prevents disease.

Click here for more gardening tips.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 