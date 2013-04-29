Boys’ Tennis: Channel League Individual Tournament in Full Swing

It may have been cool and gray, but the tennis courts were heated up Monday by the stellar play of the participants in the Channel League Individual Singles Tournament at Buena High School. The tournament moved quickly as Buena has eight nice courts.
Seeds
» No. 1 — Petar Jivkov (San Marcos)/Graham Maassen (Santa Barbara)
» No. 3 — Lucca Ferrari (San Marcos)
» No. 4 — Jacob Rucker (Ventura)
» No. 5 — Ryan Chung (Santa Barbara)
» No. 6 — Patrick Corpuz (Dos Pueblos)
» No. 7 — Jackson Powell (Santa Barbara)
» No. 8 — Joshua Wang (Dos Pueblos)
Round 1
» Petar Jivkov (SM) def Oscar DeSario (V) 6-0, 6-2
» Jackson Powell (SB) def Paul Stockdill (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
» Patrick Corpuz (DP) def Grant Coe (B) 6-0, 6-1
» Jacob Rucker (V) def Caleb Franzen (DP) 6-2, 6-0
» Lucca Ferrari (SM) def Zack Scurrah (V) 6-1, 6-0
» Ryan Chung (SB) def Kevin Holst (B) 6-0, 6-2
» Joshua Wang (DP) def Dee Lucca (B) 6-0, 6-0
» Graham Maassen (SB) def Jake Wheelock (SM) 6-0, 6-0
Round 2
» Jivkov (SM) def Powell (SB) 7-5, 6-2
» Rucker (V) def Corpuz (DP) 6-1, 6-3
» Ferrari (SM) def Chung (SB) 6-3, 6-0
» Maassen (SB) def Wang (DP) 6-0, 6-0
The Singles Semis continue at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the top four seeds — Jivkov (SM) vs. Rucker (V) and Ferrari (SM) vs. Maassen (SB) — at the Pierpont Racquet Club, 500 San Jon Road in Ventura.
The tournament will continue with doubles at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Buena High School.
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.