Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club Hires Alec Horton as Director of Tennis

Swell Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club has named Alec Horton the new director of tennis.

A native of Southern California, Horton returns to the West Coast after serving as the director of tennis at Midtown Athletic Club, one of the largest and most prestigious tennis programs in the country.

Horton started his career under the tutelage of Vic Braden, graduating from the Vic Braden Tennis College. He then went on to coach NCAA Division 1 and has served as the tennis director for several Southern California tennis clubs.

Other mentionable qualifications and expertise he brings to Swell are USTA high-performance coach, Wilson advisory staff, Southern California Tennis Association zone team coach and University of Nevada men’s and women’s coach.

With more than 25 years of experience building successful junior and adult tennis programs, Horton is a welcome addition to the Swell team. He came on board April 8.

“His first order of business will be to enhance our adult and junior tennis programs,” General Manager Eric Geeb said. “Under his leadership, our goal is to build the Cathedral Oaks tennis program to be one of the more recognized programs in all of California.”

Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club’s tennis program has been in existence for more than 20 years, introducing young players to the sport through tennis clinics and camps and helping experienced players master their skills.

— Carissa Nepstead is the marketing manager for Swell Athletic Clubs.