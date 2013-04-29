Coldwell Banker of Santa Barbara Earns Premier Office Honor
By Corinna Bernasko for Coldwell Banker | April 29, 2013 | 10:28 p.m.
The Santa Barbara office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has been named a Coldwell Banker® Premier Office.
Premier Office is the highest honor given to Coldwell Banker offices.
This is the third consecutive year this office has been awarded this distinguished award.
— Corinna Bernasko is a marketing coordinator for Coldwell Banker.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.