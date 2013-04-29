Crews Quickly Extinguish Rooftop Fire at UCSB

A small fire broke out on a building rooftop on UCSB’s campus Monday morning during construction work, but county crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze shortly after arriving on scene.

Just before 10 a.m., a structure fire was reported on the roof of Phelps Hall where the six-story building was undergoing roofing work, according to Mike Eliason, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three engine companies, a ladder truck, a rescue ambulance, and a Battalion Chief responded to the scene. The UCSB Fire Marshall’s office and police department, also provided assistance.

Responders determined workers has been using an industry standard blow-torch to melt the asphalt and peel away roofing material, causing the small fire, Eliason said.

The 4-foot-by-5-foot fire was extinguished by county crews, there were no injuries and the crews were released within 45 minutes, Eliason said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .