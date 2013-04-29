Foundation for SBCC Campaign Receives $96,000 Challenge Grant

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College Campaign for Student Success has received a major pledge from the Simms/Mann Institute Educational Initiative for a $96,000 Challenge Grant that will match donations dollar for dollar through Tuesday.

The foundation is seeking community support to reach its goal these final days of the campaign. Time is running out!

The Campaign for Student Success is the most important initiative that the foundation embarks upon to raise funds for student support and critical College programs. The campaign strives to ensure that all Santa Barbara County residents who want to attend college can, despite their income.

The mission of the Foundation for SBCC is to develop philanthropic support to assist the college in providing accessible educational programs that assure academic and vocational excellence for the students of Santa Barbara City College, and that enrich the cultural, economic and civic life of the South Coast community.

Foundation programs supported by the campaign include:

» Running Start Program — Running Start is a summer program for high school graduates without plans to attend college — many without plans at all — that can literally change the course of their lives. Program coordinators identify and recruit seniors whose grades and test scores reflect their ability to succeed, but are unaware of the benefit of higher education. This six-week program offers college orientation, academic counseling and guidance through the registration and financial aid application processes. At the conclusion of the program, 94 percent of participants enroll as full-time students for the fall semester.

» Internships — The SBCC Internship Program is designed to provide an exceptional learning experience by giving students professional opportunities. They receive close mentoring by a faculty or staff member in the student’s area of academic interest. Each intern can earn up to $2,500 per year while gaining real-world work experience on campus.

» Book grants — In the last two decades, college textbook prices have increased at twice the rate of inflation. The average cost of books for a full-time student is $886 each semester. This is the single greatest school-related cost they incur each semester — outstripping enrollment fees and tuition combined.

Without the required textbooks, students quickly fall behind in their classes. Failure to succeed in school leads low-income students straight back to low-wage jobs and a lifetime of difficulty making ends meet for themselves and for their families.

» Tutoring services — Gateway to Success is a campus-wide program available to all students who seek to bolster their grasp of content and college-level academic skills in a variety of subjects and disciplines.

It is a resource for any students motivated to succeed, especially those in their first year of college who are acquiring foundational skills crucial to further academic achievement. A “faculty-driven, faculty-managed” program, Gateway is comprised of partnerships between an instructor and a tutor for that instructor’s course. The instructor and tutor work in tandem to identify and meet the needs of the students in that section.

» Math Lab — The Math Lab provides individual tutoring for all math and statistics courses from faculty and peer tutors. Located in the Cartwright Learning Resource Center, the lab also houses a computer center with a number of learning programs and math tutorials. Many majors and career programs at SBCC require mathematical skill, including environmental sciences, architecture, business management, nursing, and computer programming.

The Math Lab served nearly 3,000 students during the 2009-10 academic year. The data shows that students who use the Math Lab have higher pass rates than those who do not use the lab: The students who use the lab regularly (more than 20 visits) have astounding success in their required math classes.

» Child care — The CARE Program at SBCC (Coordinated Agencies Resources for Education) serves single parent students with funds for childcare, book grants, school supplies, and counseling of both an academic and personal nature. According to the Department of Education’s latest survey, 13 percent of the nation’s 16.5 million students enrolled in higher education programs are single parents. They seek to better their lives and those of their children by starting or returning to college, which can be financially challenging. These students must be able to be confident that during their classroom hours that their children are in a safe, supportive environment. Hence, childcare assistance is essential.

» Continuing Education — The Continuing Education Division of SBCC, also known around town as “Adult Ed,” was founded in 1918.

» Single parent support — Single Parents Arriving Ready for College (SPARC) is a summer program which helps single parents assimilate into the college environment. The six-week program held over the summer, teaches time management and personal development skills, and provides child care at the Kinko’s Early Learning Center adjacent to the main campus. Participants receive guidance through the registration and financial aid processes, and complete a four-unit college course. By summer’s end, 95 percent of the “graduates” are enrolled for the fall semester and feel confident in their ability to succeed in college.

To support the campaign, click here or call 805.730.4401.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing the Foundation for SBCC.