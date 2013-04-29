Housing Trust Fund to Host Public Workshop on Homebuyer Down Payment Loans

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has announced that funding is still available under its Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Loan Program to provide 30-year deferred payment down payment loans up to $42,000 for qualified low-income first-time homebuyers.

The Housing Trust Fund’s innovative program is completing its first year, and already nine families have been able to move into their own home as a result of this program. Six of those families purchased a home in Santa Maria.

For more information about how the program can help low-income families obtain a home, a public workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

The down payment assistance program is designed to help local low-income working households purchase an entry-level home in the community by providing 30-year deferred down payment loans up to $42,000 per qualified homebuyer. The loans will have no current interest or principal payments and are repaid, with shared appreciation, upon sale or refinancing of the home or at the end of the loan term.

The program is funded from an $840,000 grant that the HTF received from the Local Housing Trust Fund Program of the State Department of Housing and Community Development. The City of Santa Maria is a community partner and has contracted with HTF to provide closing cost grants up to $3,000 for eligible workforce borrowers who purchase homes within the city.

At the May 8 public workshop, HTF representatives will provide an overview of the Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Loan Program and cover key topics such as: homebuyer qualifications, types of eligible homes, steps for obtaining the loan, shared equity requirements, and contacts to Community Partners who provide homebuyer education, income certification services and pre-approval of first mortgage loans for eligible first-time, low-income homebuyers.

The program targets cities in North County, with primary focus on the City of Santa Maria. The down payment loans remove a financial barrier to the dream of homeownership by lowering home acquisition and carrying costs so that qualified working households can purchase an affordable home that strengthens the family and the neighborhood.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a private nonprofit countywide financing agency whose mission is to raise financial resources to expand workforce and affordable housing opportunities for the residents and workers of Santa Barbara County. HTF supports affordable housing opportunities that enhance the quality of life, neighborhoods and the sense of community and that preserve the long-term affordability of the housing for future generations of workers and residents. HTF is governed by a dedicated 9-member Board of Directors comprised of community leaders experienced in finance, lending and real estate, business, land use law, social services and public and nonprofit agency administration.

For more information about the Housing Trust Fund and the Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Loan Fund, please contact Housing Trust Fund President/CEO Jennifer McGovern at 805.685.1949 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . More information about HTF is available online by clicking here.

— Jennifer McGovern is president/CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.