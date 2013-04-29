Jackson Bill to Prevent Sale of Unsafe, Recalled Cars to Be Heard in Senate Committee

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a bill by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, that would prohibit car dealers and rental car companies from selling used cars that are under a safety recall and have not been fixed will be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

At the hearing, Jackson will be joined by Cally Houck, an Ojai resident whose two daughters were killed in a rental car that was under a safety recall, and LaQuata Williams, who was involved in an accident after she was sold a car that was under a safety recall.

Also attending the hearing will be Salvatore Cerrito, a former auto dealer who has owned and managed many car dealerships in California, and Rosemary Shahan, president of the Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety.

The committee hearing on Senate Bill 686 will be held in Room 112 of the state Capitol in Sacramento.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.