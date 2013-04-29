San Marcos Music Program Holding Rummage Sale

The award-winning San Marcos High School instrumental music program will be holding a Huge Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in the San Marcos parking lot on the corner of Turnpike and Hollister.
There will be something for everyone, including a new Ergomotion bed, new Nu Ware Pro infared oven, furniture, a special treasures section, a boutique clothing section, housewares, sports equipment, clothes, shoes, games, books and much more.
There will also be a bake sale with delicious homemade items for purchase.
Please come on down and support this fabulous program.
— Karen Dutton is a San Marcos High School band booster parent.