City of Santa Barbara to Begin Construction of Stormwater Infiltration Projects

The City of Santa Barbara will begin construction of stormwater infiltration projects in city-owned parking lots beginning in early May.

The project will include the installation of permeable pavers at Stevens Park, Oak Park and the Westside Neighborhood Center.

The existing asphalt parking lots will be replaced with permeable pavers in order to allow stormwater (rain) and urban runoff to infiltrate into the ground. This design demonstrates a retrofit that complies with the city’s Storm Water Management Program by detaining and treating the volume of water generated by a one-inch storm event.

Construction is scheduled for the following dates (subject to change): May 6 to June 27 at Stevens Park, May 28 to July 13 at Westside Neighborhood Center, June 18 to Aug. 3 at Oak Park tennis court parking lot and Aug. 5 to Oct. 25 at Oak Park main parking lot (includes picnic and stage areas).

Funding for this project has been provided in part through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board and by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division through Measure B.

For more information, call Cameron Benson at 805.897.2508.

— Cameron Benson is the creeks restoration/water quality manager for the City of Santa Barbara.