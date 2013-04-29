Santa Barbara Education Foundation Summer School Program Helps Students Get Ahead

Summer school is back! Now’s the time for parents and their children to make summer time plans and, fortunately for high school students, for the first time in more than a decade, summer school in Santa Barbara will an option for students looking to get ahead.

Students have already begun enrolling in the Santa Barbara Education Foundation Summer School program that will be launched on June 17.

The summer program will provide high school students the opportunity to earn course credits and gain greater flexibility with scheduling throughout the academic year. This will also allow students applying to college to boost their transcripts with more A-G requirements, which are courses that are needed for admittance to many major California universities.

But this program isn’t only beneficial for students beginning their college applications, as several students who will be entering as freshman this fall have already signed up to get a head start on their high school career.

The fee-based program will be hosted at San Marcos High School, but is open to all students who will be entering grades 9 through 12, regardless of which high school they regularly attend. This includes students who are not in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Any student age 12 to 18 can also take courses for non-credit.

A variety of five- and 10-unit courses will be offered, including Spanish, freshman seminar, health science, American government and theater arts. A more complete list of the courses offered along with descriptions can be found on the foundation’s website by clicking here.

The tuition is set at $290 for five-unit courses that range from three to six weeks and $580 for 10-unit courses, which will run for six weeks. The foundation is working hard to find scholarships for students that would find it difficult to pay the tuition by reaching out to the philanthropic community and by inviting individuals to sponsor a student or make a donation on the registration form.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides private support for public education programs throughout the Santa Barbara Unified School District. This is the foundation’s first year offering a summer school, but since its founding in 1985, SBEF has raised funds for musical instruments, playground equipment, library books, technology and much more. SBEF is the only organization in Santa Barbara that raises district-wide support for every school and student in elementary, middle and high schools.

Click here for more information about the foundation’s programs or to enroll a student in the summer school program.

— Margie Yahyavi represents the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.