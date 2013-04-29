Santa Maria Hosting Community Walk to Benefit Foodbank

The next community walk hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will take place next Saturday, May 4.

Participants will meet at 10 a.m. at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, 490 W. Foster Road.

The walk will follow the trail that parallels Foster Road to Pioneer Park and back. Dog lovers are welcome to bring their pets along for the brisk two-mile walk.

Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Foodbank. Light refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the walk. No pre-registration is required.

The Community Walk Series encourages individuals and families to take up a daily walking regimen for health and well-being. You can also pick up a free informational walking packet, which includes helpful fitness tips and challenges for exciting incentives at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative offices, 615 S. McClelland St.

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Dennis Smitherman is a supervisor for the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.