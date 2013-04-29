Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation Announces 24 Award Finalists

By Cathy Feldman for the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation | April 29, 2013 | 3:55 p.m.

On the evening of May 10 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chair of lynda.com, will ask for “The envelope, please” and reveal the eight outstanding women entrepreneurs who have won the 2013 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards.

The winners were selected from a field of more than 70 nominees in Santa Barbara County by independent judges not connected with the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts this unique Awards event.

“It is exciting for everyone involved,” said Cathy Feldman, board chairwoman and CEO of the foundation. “We had an amazing group of candidates this year, and it was hard for our judges to narrow it down to the top three in each of the eight categories.”

The 24 finalists will be recognized for their achievements at the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards dinner.

“These remarkable women range in age from 23 to 80,” Feldman said. “That’s why we wanted to tell the community about them because they all deserve recognition.”

The same evening the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards will also honor high school and college student winners of SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge competition. Proceeds from the Awards dinner will go toward cash prizes for the winning student entrepreneurs, fulfilling the foundation’s mission of supporting entrepreneurship at all levels in the Santa Barbara community.

Tickets are available until May 6 and they can be purchased online by clicking here. For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.682.8380.

The 24 finalists for the 2013 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards by category:

Beauty/Fitness
Fay Doe, Underground Hair Artists, www.undergroundhairartists.com
Chanda Fetter, I=mx Pilates, www.imxsb.net
Joy Kelly, JuicePlus, www.ChapalaGardens.com

Communications/Media/Publishing
Marjorie Large, Deco Marketing Group, www.decomarketinggroup.com
Melisssa Marstead, Lucky Penny Press, www.luckypennypress.com
Kim Wiseley, LOVEMikana, www.lovemikana.com

Emerging Business
Heather Gray, Gray Electrical Consulting + Engineering, www.gecellc.com
Jake Kelly-Campbell, Chapala Gardens, www.ChapalaGardens.com
Jill Latham, Vibrant Earth Juices, www.vibrantearthjuices.com

Hospitality/Toursim
Julia Mayer, The French Press, www.thefrenchpress.com
Alethea Tyner Paradis, Friendship Tours World Travel, www.friendshiptoursworld.com
Judi Weisbart, A Busy Woman, www.abusywoman.com

Medical/Science/Technology
Ali Bauerlein, Inogen, www.inogen.net
Michele Hinnrichs, PAT Industries, Inc., www.patinc.com
Annie Meyer, Eiffel Software, www.eiffel.com

Professional Services
Samantha Keeping, Keeping Interiors, www.keepinginteriors.com
Barbara Klein, Accrued Benefit Administration, www.abainc.com
Suzanne McNeely, Senior Planning Services, www.seniorplanningservices.com

Retail/Wholesale/Manufacturing
Jennifer Beinke, JLB Pet Products, www.kissmymutt.com
Susanne Chess, Fine Fabrics of Santa Barbara/Force Fins, www.finefabrics.com
Calla Gold, Calla Gold Jewelry, www.callagold.com

Rock Star: Life Achievement
Kathy Odell, Annovium Products, www.annovium.com
Betty Pilkington, Betty’s Fabrics, http://bettysfabric.com/
Jeannine Richards, Santa Barbara Art & Silkscreen, http://sbartandsilkscreen.com/

The Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation’s Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards are designed to recognize the contributions of women entrepreneurs in Santa Barbara County to the economy as well as to support future economic growth through the recognition and education of student entrepreneurs.

For more information about the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, click here or call 805.682.8380.

— Cathy Feldman is CEO of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.

