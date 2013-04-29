UCSB Connecting Employers with Student Leaders at Career Networking Night

Employers and recruiters have asked to get better connected with UCSB student organizations. Career Services listened and created an event that will put employers and student leaders in the same room for some great networking.

Career Networking Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at UCSB in the Student Resource Building.

It will be Career Services’ last major recruiting and networking event of the academic year, and you don’t want to miss this.

We invite employers to participate in Career Networking Night, our take on a “reverse career fair.” Open exclusively to employers who want to connect with student organizations, we have turned the tables and are having the employers circulate the room while student organizations staff their booths.

This is a great opportunity to begin lasting relationships with career-oriented students, an opportunity to speak with the leaders at UCSB, and to coordinate a recruiting strategy with participating organizations. Employers will also walk away with a digital resume book from each student organization in attendance.

So far our response has been great; we have filled 23 of the 25 spots for student groups and have a number of employers both local and national registered to attend. Click here for registration, event information and a list of participating student organizations.

This is the event to connect with UCSB student leaders and a great opportunity for local employers. Register your organization today to get connected.

— Brittany Manzer is an internship program coordinator and counselor for UCSB Career Services.