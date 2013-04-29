Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Connecting Employers with Student Leaders at Career Networking Night

By Brittany Manzer for UCSB Career Services | April 29, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.

Employers and recruiters have asked to get better connected with UCSB student organizations. Career Services listened and created an event that will put employers and student leaders in the same room for some great networking.

Career Networking Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at UCSB in the Student Resource Building.

It will be Career Services’ last major recruiting and networking event of the academic year, and you don’t want to miss this.

We invite employers to participate in Career Networking Night, our take on a “reverse career fair.” Open exclusively to employers who want to connect with student organizations, we have turned the tables and are having the employers circulate the room while student organizations staff their booths.

This is a great opportunity to begin lasting relationships with career-oriented students, an opportunity to speak with the leaders at UCSB, and to coordinate a recruiting strategy with participating organizations. Employers will also walk away with a digital resume book from each student organization in attendance.

So far our response has been great; we have filled 23 of the 25 spots for student groups and have a number of employers both local and national registered to attend. Click here for registration, event information and a list of participating student organizations.

This is the event to connect with UCSB student leaders and a great opportunity for local employers. Register your organization today to get connected.

— Brittany Manzer is an internship program coordinator and counselor for UCSB Career Services.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 