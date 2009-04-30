Architect to Share His Blueprint for Ecofriendly Future

William McDonough will present a free lecture, 'Cradle to Cradle Design,' at UCSB on May 20

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents internationally renowned architect and Time magazine “Hero for the Planet” William McDonough, who will present a free lecture titled “Cradle to Cradle Design — Creating an Environmentally and Economically Intelligent Future” at 8 p.m. May 20 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

McDonough is widely recognized as one of the leading proponents of practicing ecologically, socially and economically intelligent architecture and planning in the United States and abroad.

He is a recipient of the Presidential Award for Sustainable Development — the nation’s highest environmental honor — for his groundbreaking efforts in designing profitable and environmentally intelligent solutions for client companies around the world.

McDonough's lecture is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Institute for Energy Efficiency.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.