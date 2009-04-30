Boys’ Tennis: Dons Race Past Chargers in Season Finale

Light breezes, warm sunshine and nicely kept courts greeted Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara High on Thursday, as the Chargers played their final match of the regular season before the Channel League tournament starts Monday. Our “charged-up” Chargers gave us a league match to remember in playing fearlessly and energetically against the topflight Dons, whose depth in singles and dubs prove why they won the Griggs Cup at Ojai. The set scores do not indicate how brilliantly the Chargers played overall; they displayed fine court movement and unbelievable shotmaking. In addition, the fans and coaches from both teams mingled well, and cheered on their players.

In singles, every player grinded out intense points. Two long, thrilling sets ensued between Christian Edstrom and Jimmy Vaughan, as well as between Sasha Gryaznov and Billy Grokenberger. In the end, Gryaznov captured two of his three sets.

In dubs’ action, Andy Silverstein and Eric Katz “warmed up” against the No. 1 doubles team of Spencer Simon (No. 4, B16s) and Evan Teufel, and snagged two games from them. From there Silverstein/Katz almost beat Chris Williams and Danny Diaz in a long battle that resulted in a 7-5 loss. Finally, in the third round, Silverstein/Katz took a set from Jeremy Kirchoff and Logan Liddell. Another “almost” set came from John Kim and Jake Roberts in the third round. Leading 5-2 against Adrian Huffard and Chris Grant, the momentum shifted in favor of Huffard and Grant, 7-5.

Again, we appreciate those who played out of their comfort zone, to help the team. Sean Simpson and Eric Zmolek, normally dubs’ players, played singles admirably.

This match, like every match is about learning lessons, building skills, gaining maturity and growing as a team. Way to go Chargers!

With the loss, Dos Pueblos falls to 13-4 overall, 6-2 in Channel League play. Santa Barbara is now 14-3 overall and 8-0 in league.

Santa Barbara 15, Dos Pueblos 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Richard Cheng 0-2

Christian Edstrom 0-2

Sasha Gryaznov 2-1

Sean Simpson 0-1

Eric Zmolek 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz 1-2

John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 0-2

Austin Cano/Peter Shao 0-2

John Kim/Jake Roberts 0-1

Austin Cano/Robert Laskin 0-1

Santa Barbara Singles:

Billy Grokenberger 1-1

Chase Melton 3-0

Jimmy Vaughan 1-1

Matt Baum 1-0

Cooper Matthieson 1-0

Santa Barbara Doubles:

Spencer Simon/Evan Teufel 2-0

Chris Williams/Danny Diaz 3-0

Matt Demopoulos/Cristian Wheeler 2-0

Jeremy Kirchoff/Logan Liddell 0-1

Adrian Huffard/Christ Grant 1-0

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.