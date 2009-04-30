Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:49 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Jazz Band Hits the Right Notes at Festival

Practice pays off as the students bring home the first-place prize from Reno

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 30, 2009 | 10:40 p.m.

Thanks to the Kansas City Suite, tons of practice and killer solos, the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Band came home recently with the first-place prize in its division from the Reno Jazz Festival.

“We were in competition with some very, very excellent schools,” Dos Pueblos Jazz Director Les Rose said.

More than 300 schools from the Western states converged at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus last week for a series of jazz clinics, competitions and concerts. Santa Barbara High School came in fourth in the same AAA division.

Click here to view Noozhawk's slide show
Click here to view Noozhawk’s slide show

Especially sweet for the Dos Pueblos members is that they shed their dark horse status in this competition.

“It’s a small fraternity of schools that seem to win this,” Rose said. About 10 schools tend to share the victory, he said. DP hasn’t been in the fraternity for about 20 years.

“We practiced a lot,” trombonist Mariel Bildsten said. “We had after-school practices, and I think it gave us that extra cleanness.”

The practices served the players well when they made it to Reno and had to adjust to the altitude, and when they finally got to their 25-minute performance set. When they got to the stage, Rose said, they found it too acoustically live, forcing the group to make last-minute adjustments to the volume.

“I told them they had to take their dynamics and cut them in half, play twice as soft as they’ve ever played,” Rose said.

The challenge didn’t faze them, however.

“We really had exceptional solos,” Rose said, pointing out Kim Brueckner on tenor sax, Miles McIntosh on guitar, Brendan Morrow-Jones on trumpet, Christian Edstrom on drums and Nick Scarvelis on lead trumpet.

“I noticed during the performance that it was some of the best trumpet playing that I’ve ever heard from my groups,” Rose said.

They may be back in the Good Land, but the work and fun aren’t over yet. On Monday, the Dos Pueblos Jazz Band will play its third annual Spring Swing, a yearly fundraiser at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. The community is invited.

“I felt that it would be important to have an event where people can come and dance to our music,” Rose said. The Elks have been generous in letting the band use its facility, he said.

For those who could use a little instruction or a refresher in swing dancing, local dance instructor Derrick Curtis will be on hand to show people the steps.

This year’s highlight at the party will be the unveiling of the jazz band’s CD, a recording of the Kansas City Suite, a well-loved but seldom recorded major work composed by saxophonist and trumpeter Benny Carter in the 1960s in honor of Count Basie.

“The kids haven’t heard it, they haven’t seen it,” said Rose, who has heard it and seen it. “It’s fantastic.”

It takes only $5 to get into the dance party, and copies of the CD are $15. All proceeds benefit Dos Pueblos’ music program.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 