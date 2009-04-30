Two Adults, Two Children Hurt in Highway 101 Crash

CHP says the driver may have had a seizure before hitting an embankment

A man, his fianceé and two children were hospitalized Wednesday night after an accident on Highway 101 between Patterson and Fairview avenues in Santa Barbara.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m when driver Rancy Laron Dillon, 30, merged into the middle lane of northbound Highway 101 from the Turnpike on-ramp and suffered what he believed was a seizure.

According to CHP, Dillon lost control of his 1996 Chevrolet Impala, swerved off the road, went across the right shoulder and collided with the embankment.

Officer J. Wayland said a motorist stopped to help the trapped occupants and that fire crews later were able to free them.

Dillon and his fianceé, Briseyda Pacheco, 25, were admitted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Dillon suffered lacerations to his hands, neck and right ear. Pacheco sustained life-threatening injuries to her brain and skull. Dillon’s children, ages 10 and 6, suffered minor injuries and were released from the hospital to family members.

CHP said all four occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

— Michelle J. Wong is a Noozhawk intern.