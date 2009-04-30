Community Health Report Reveals Healthy, Unhealthy Trends in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released the online Supplement to the Community Health Status Report Thursday through the department’s website, www.sbcphd.org.

The supplemental report addresses many leading causes of death and other key health concerns, expanding on information included in the Community Health Status Report that was published in early April. Topics in the new report include stroke, liver disease, suicide, lung, prostate, breast and colon cancer, communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, food-borne illnesses, sexually transmitted infections, and HIV, and maternal and child health issues such as births to teens, prenatal care, low birth weight, infant mortality and childhood immunization.

“The epidemiological data shows that certain health problems in our communities are increasing, while others are decreasing or improving,” County Health Officer Dr. Elliot Schulman said.

For example, stroke-related deaths, smoking among adults, and HIV transmission through needle sharing have decreased in Santa Barbara County in the past five to 10 years, while AIDS cases among Latinos, and births to teens have increased in recent years. “Medical and other service providers can use this information to target their programs and services accordingly,” Dr. Schulman said.

The supplemental report, which focuses on the fourth- through seventh-leading causes of premature death, and other local health concerns, includes contact information for all Public Health Department programs.

The supplement is available only on the Public Health Department Web site at www.sbcphd.org. Call public information officer Michele Mickiewicz at 805.681.5446 or Director of Health Education Scott McCann at 805.681.5270 for more information.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .