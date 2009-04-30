Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Community Health Report Reveals Healthy, Unhealthy Trends in Santa Barbara

Supplement to previously released document available only online

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 30, 2009 | 8:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released the online Supplement to the Community Health Status Report Thursday through the department’s website, www.sbcphd.org.

The supplemental report addresses many leading causes of death and other key health concerns, expanding on information included in the Community Health Status Report that was published in early April. Topics in the new report include stroke, liver disease, suicide, lung, prostate, breast and colon cancer, communicable diseases such as tuberculosis, food-borne illnesses, sexually transmitted infections, and HIV, and maternal and child health issues such as births to teens, prenatal care, low birth weight, infant mortality and childhood immunization.

“The epidemiological data shows that certain health problems in our communities are increasing, while others are decreasing or improving,” County Health Officer Dr. Elliot Schulman said.

For example, stroke-related deaths, smoking among adults, and HIV transmission through needle sharing have decreased in Santa Barbara County in the past five to 10 years, while AIDS cases among Latinos, and births to teens have increased in recent years. “Medical and other service providers can use this information to target their programs and services accordingly,” Dr. Schulman said.

The supplemental report, which focuses on the fourth- through seventh-leading causes of premature death, and other local health concerns, includes contact information for all Public Health Department programs.

The supplement is available only on the Public Health Department Web site at www.sbcphd.org. Call public information officer Michele Mickiewicz at 805.681.5446 or Director of Health Education Scott McCann at 805.681.5270 for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 