Kidz for a Cure to Benefit Pediatric Cancer Research

The second annual Kidz for a Cure toy sale and celebration, a benefit for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s pediatric research fund, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

There will be music, food, face-painting, origami crane folding, a raffle, a silent auction and more. Prizes include party entertainment, dance camp, dinner and stay at the Canary Hotel, Legoland tickets, and a barbeque at Firehouse No. 12.

Cookie the Clown will be in attendance, and Larry Crandell, “Mr. Santa Barbara,” will sign copies of his book and donate the proceeds to Kidz for a Cure.

Residents interested in participating in the sale — including gently-used toys (clean and in good working condition), games, books, video tapes/DVDs and/or electronics — may set up a booth starting at 8 a.m. the day of the event.

Kidz for a Cure was started by 9-year-old Madison Lewandowski.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .