Laguna Blanca Takes Precautions to Ward Off Swine Flu

The school has stepped up sanitation efforts and urges parents to keep sick children at home

As news of the swine flu develops, Laguna Blanca School wants the community to know that it is acutely aware of and is closely monitoring the situation.

In addition to educating students about ways to stop the spreading of germs and doubling its sanitizing efforts on campus, the school is providing extra preventive supplies, such as anti-bacterial hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes for each classroom. The school also will have face masks available if needed.

The virus is thought to be contracted the same way as any other flu, so the school is urging families to help with the efforts by reinforcing good healthy habits at home. Click here for more information about preventing the flu.

The school asks that parents keep children home from school if they exhibit flu symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, chills, body aches, runny nose and a fever.

At this time, there are no cases of swine flu in Santa Barbara County. Click here or here for local daily updates.

— Douglas Jessup is headmaster of Laguna Blanca School.