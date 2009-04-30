Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:10 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Takes Precautions to Ward Off Swine Flu

The school has stepped up sanitation efforts and urges parents to keep sick children at home

By Douglas Jessup | April 30, 2009 | 9:59 a.m.

As news of the swine flu develops, Laguna Blanca School wants the community to know that it is acutely aware of and is closely monitoring the situation.

In addition to educating students about ways to stop the spreading of germs and doubling its sanitizing efforts on campus, the school is providing extra preventive supplies, such as anti-bacterial hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes for each classroom. The school also will have face masks available if needed.

The virus is thought to be contracted the same way as any other flu, so the school is urging families to help with the efforts by reinforcing good healthy habits at home. Click here for more information about preventing the flu.

The school asks that parents keep children home from school if they exhibit flu symptoms, such as a cough, sore throat, chills, body aches, runny nose and a fever.

At this time, there are no cases of swine flu in Santa Barbara County. Click here or here for local daily updates.

— Douglas Jessup is headmaster of Laguna Blanca School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 