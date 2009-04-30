Students Collect ‘Cans and Bottles for a Cause’

Students at Vieja Valley School in Santa Barbara were joined by staff members from Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort during a ceremony Wednesday celebrating the success of “Cans and Bottles For a Cause,” a school recycling fundraiser campaign.

The students, from teacher Cindy Busby’s kindergarten class and teacher David Nelson’s third-grade class, loaded their five “CARE Collection Containers” into DoubleTree vehicles for transport to a local recycling center to be weighed.

From Earth Day on April 22 until Wednesday, the students had collected 3,115 plastic bottles and 420 cans.

The resort’s general manager, Mathew La Vine, will give all funds earned from the recycling center to the school to be used on selected projects. The results also will be submitted to nationwide contest for a $2,500 grant.

Also on Wednesday, students and staff received a visit from Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf and Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams, who shared the importance of caring for the environment by reducing, reusing and recycling.

— Laura Kath is a public relations representative.