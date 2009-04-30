Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:03 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Symphony Finale to Feature Young Piano ‘Powerhouse’

The final concerts of the season are planned for next weekend

By Barbara Burger | April 30, 2009 | 2:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2008-09 season will conclude with concerts featuring the Santa Barbara debut of young keyboard virtuoso Sergio Tiempo performing Tchaikovsky’s grand First Piano Concerto.

A protégé of Martha Argerich, Tiempo has wowed audiences at the Hollywood Bowl and the Kennedy Center, demonstrating what has been called “an uncommon poetic sensibility allied to a powerhouse technique.”

The program, led by Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti, will open with the Tchaikovsky Piano Concert and conclude with Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, which is only fitting for the final concerts of the historic first Granada season.

Article Image
Keyboard virtuoso Sergio Tiempo will be the featured act during the Santa Barbara Symphony’s “Great Granada Finale” May 9-10.

The symphony will present “Great Granada Finale” at 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at The Granada.

Tickets to Saturday’s concert are $35, $55 and $65, seniors/students are $29 and $49, and premium seats are $125. Tickets for the Sunday performance are $29, $49 and $59; seniors/students are $29, $45 and $54, and premium seats are $100. Tickets are available at the Granada box office, online by clicking here or by calling 805.899.2222.

— Barbara Burger is marketing director for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

