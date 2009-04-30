YMCA to Flip Flapjacks to Raise a Little Dough

The Breakfast 4 Families proceeds will help provide financial aid for those who can't afford the programs

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA will host its first Breakfast 4 Families fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 16 at the YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way.

Designed to celebrate families, the community event will feature a pancake breakfast and entertainment from a variety of local performers, including dancers and musicians.

Proceeds from the breakfast will help provide financial assistance for individuals and families who can’t afford YMCA programs, including young people, campers and seniors.

Tickets are $7 per person or $25 for a family of four. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.687.7727.

— Tim Hardy is district vice president of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

