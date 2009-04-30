Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:02 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Rep. Lois Capps: Cardholder Bill of Rights Protects Consumers

Legislation would help prevent predatory practices by credit card companies

By | April 30, 2009 | 3:01 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, voted for legislation today that would protect consumers and small businesses from predatory practices by credit card companies. This legislation, the Credit Cardholders’ Bill of Rights Act (H.R. 627), will level the playing field between cardholders and card issuers by implementing new protections for consumers facing excessive credit card fees, sky-high interest rates, and unfair, incomprehensible agreements that credit card companies revise at will. The House passed the bill with a bipartisan vote of 357 to 70.

“This legislation is long overdue,” said Capps. “For years credit card companies have taken advantage of consumers and small businesses with confusing credit card agreements and deceptive fee structures. These practices cost consumers billions in excess charges every year and are especially noxious during these troubled times when Americans are hurting. This bill is a pro-consumer, pro-small business piece of legislation that is important to getting our economy back on track.”

The Credit Cardholders’ Bill of Rights will help consumers better manage their credit by prohibiting predatory billing practices and exposing previously hidden fees. The bill would institute a number of common-sense consumer protections, including:

>> Preventing card companies from unfairly increasing interest rates on existing card balances, and requiring card companies to give a 45-day notice of all interest rate increases or significant contract changes.

>> Requiring card companies to let consumers set their credit limit as fixed so it cannot be exceeded. This would prevent companies from charging “over-the-limit” fees when a cardholder has set a limit.

>> Ending unfair penalties for on-time payments by preventing card companies from adding additional fees on balances consisting solely of left-over interest if a cardholder pays on time and in full.

>> Protecting cardholders from due date gimmicks by requiring card companies to mail billing statements 21 calendar days before the due date, and to credit as “on time” payments made before 5 p.m. local time on the due date.

>> Helping consumers pay down their credit card debt faster by requiring card companies to apply payments made in excess of the minimum payment to balances subject to the highest interest rate first.

“While American families and small businesses are struggling to make ends meet, credit card companies continue to rake in record profits, all too often through these unfair and deceptive practices,” Capps said. “This year alone credit card companies will break all records for late fees, over-limit charges, and other penalties, pulling in more than $20.5 billion. I proudly voted for this bill, and hope the Senate acts quickly to pass it so we can send it to the President for his signature.”

The bill is supported by a wide spectrum of organizations that advocate on behalf of consumers, civil rights, businesses and workers, including: the Consumers Union, the Consumer Federation of America, the federation of Public Interest Research Groups (U.S. PIRG); the NAACP; the National Council of La Raza; the National Small Business Association; the AFL-CIO and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 