Celebrate Children, Books on Saturday at the Library

Day of the Child/Day of the Book will feature storytelling, entertainment and more

By Jennifer Guess | April 30, 2010 | 7:12 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library and the Junior League of Santa Barbara will host the Second Annual Day of the Child/Day of the Book celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The event will be held in the plaza behind the library.

This unique celebration, also known as Dia de los Niños/Dia de los Libros, will feature local storyteller Joseph Velasco and children’s author Marni McGee. Molly Hahn, local illustrator and author, will guide children and their families in an illustration exercise.

Families can enjoy free refreshments while watching a live children’s mariachi band, children’s folklorico group and a jujitsu demonstration. Area organizations, including Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation, will provide information about summer programs for children. The festival will include arts and crafts, face painting, games and other fun activities, as well as free books (while supplies last) and raffle prizes.

Celebrating children’s literacy and diversity are the focus of the day’s festivities. The library’s goal is to engage children and families in fun activities and inform them about the materials and resources available at their public library.

During the event, bilingual volunteers will assist children and families sign up for free library cards. In an effort to promote library use, especially first-time users, volunteers will be taking family photographs in front of a colorful backdrop. Families will be asked to return to the Central Library to pick up their free photograph the following week.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

