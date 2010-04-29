Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: ‘Immigration’ Isn’t the Problem

The controversy isn't about immigration, but about government's failure to enforce the law or offer viable policy

By David Harsanyi | April 29, 2010 | 11:05 p.m.

The Congress of the United States — an institution that spent a chunk of the past year cajoling passage of the most contentious legislation devised in decades — may not have the “appetite” to take on another “controversial issue,” namely immigration reform, this year, according to President Barack Obama. Bummer.

David Harsanyi
David Harsanyi

But is immigration, in the broadest sense of the idea, really a contentious matter?

Health-care reform, cap and trade — at the heart of these questions resides an irreconcilable conflict of philosophy, be it economic doctrine or the proper role of government, and as we learned, no amount of negotiation will bridge these ideological splits.

Very few Americans, on the other hand, are inherently opposed to immigration. For the most part, the controversy we face isn’t about immigration at all. It’s about the systematic failure of federal government to enforce the law or offer rational policy. There’s a difference.

Gallup polls (and others) taken during the past decade find that about 60 percent of Americans, when asked whether immigration is generally a good thing or a bad thing for the country, believe it to be a positive. Yet when Gallup recently polled Americans about the new Arizona law that cracks down on illegal immigrants, of the three-quarters of voters who had heard about the then-pending legislation, 51 percent said they favor it, while only 39 percent said they oppose it.

Americans value immigration. They recoil from lawlessness. And frustration over the impotent border enforcement has manifested itself in a flailing overreach. Arizona’s law isn’t a referendum on Latinos or even immigration itself. It’s an unambiguous rebuke of Washington.

There are, on one noisy periphery, those who yell “Nazi” or “racist” at any sign of enforcement. In truth, many of these folks don’t believe any person can be here illegally; to them, the very existence of a border is xenophobic and an affront to human rights.

That’s not to say there aren’t those on the other fringe — regularly lumping themselves in with mainstream opposition to illegal behavior — who disapprove of any immigration on principle. They agonize over the Third World infiltrators. They are often economic protectionists and occasionally militant environmentalists who view any growth or prosperity as a death sentence for Mother Earth.

But if you, like me, believe it’s possible to advocate for a broad-minded immigration policy — one that creates more expansive guest-worker programs, offers amnesty (though not citizenship) to some immigrants already here and enforces border control — this administration is not making it easy on you, either.

The uplifting tale of the hard-boiled immigrant, dipping his or her sweaty hands into the well of the American dream, is one thing. Today we find ourselves in an unsustainable and rapidly growing welfare state. Can we afford to allow millions more to partake?

When Nobel Prize-winning libertarian economist Milton Friedman was asked about unlimited immigration in 1999, he stated that “it is one thing to have free immigration to jobs. It is another thing to have free immigration to welfare. And you cannot have both.”

Dependency programs incentivize not only those who want to work but also those who don’t want to work. That’s why we need to allow a generous number of immigrants and visitors to take a shot at the American dream and become part of our economy. I’d just like them to do it on their own and check in first.

Perhaps I’m experiencing an abnormal spasm of quixotic delirium, but I can’t imagine that most Americans would find a policy that offers both true security and robust immigration very controversial.

David Harsanyi is a columnist at The Denver Post and the author of Nanny State. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 