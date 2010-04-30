Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gusts Up to 60 mph Expected Today with Gale-Force Winds Across the Channel

Friday will be sunny and windy, but winds are expected to die down later in the day

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 30, 2010

The high winds that have been battering Santa Barbara County are expected to diminish later Friday, the National Weather Service said early Friday. Damaging gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in the meantime.

The Montecito Fire Department recorded peak wind speeds of 63 mph at 7 a.m. Friday at the department’s remote weather station, which is located near Cold Springs Trail. The wind blew over a fence surrounding the Abbott Tennis Courts at Westmont College and Montecito streets were littered with broken tree limbs and palm fronds.

Gale-force winds are expected across much of the outer coastal waters through late Friday, officials said. The wind conditions in the Santa Barbara Channel are creating hazardous rip currents, and boaters, surfers and beachgoers are urged to use caution.

Motorists are advised to use caution, as well, especially if driving high-profile vehicles.

Interstate 5 through the Grapevine could be particularly hazardous Friday. In addition to high winds, the freeway may be icy as a result of late-season snow showers in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties above 4,000 feet.

The South Coast will see sunny conditions Friday with high temperatures near 70. Winds are expected to die down to 8 to 15 mph through the day. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with Saturday and Sunday seeing calm winds with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

