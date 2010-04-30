Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:57 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Support Garden’s Vital Mission Plan

By Anthony Thomas | April 30, 2010 | 1:05 p.m.

This is starting to feel like the Hundred Years’ War. Even worse is that the opponents of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Vital Mission Plan consider themselves the defenders of the Alamo.

They are a lonely few battling against a large number of supporters. The only difference is, the Botanic Garden is not theirs to defend. Thankfully, the Botanic Garden is run by people who have the community-at-large in mind.

The garden’s plan will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Ordinarily, the board wouldn’t get involved, but the opponents have appealed the Planning Commission’s decision to approve the Vital Mission Plan. They are appealing a plan that has been continuously stripped down over the years — but apparently that hasn’t been enough.

I can’t imagine how frustrated the kind folks in charge of the garden must be. Over the years, they have made dozens of revisions trying to appease the whims and desires of a few adversaries, only to have them thrown back in their face. It seems like they only get louder every time the garden makes the plan smaller.

One thing we can all agree on is that the Botanic Garden is a beautiful place in an absolutely gorgeous city. I strongly believe that the Vital Mission Plan needs to be approved in order to keep the garden the stunning place that it is.

Marc Chytilo is no Davy Crockett. Support the Vital Mission Plan.

Anthony Thomas
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 