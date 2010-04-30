Lobero Presents Varied Lineup for May, June

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre will present How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying this weekend

The following is a list of upcoming events at the Lobero Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., click here or call 805.963.0761.

. . .

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre will present How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A lighthearted satire of the business world, this award-winning musical chronicles window washer J. Pierrepont Finch’s rise up the corporate ladder after he finds a life-altering book titled How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Things are looking up as he earns promotion after promotion and, along the way, catches the eye of a pretty young secretary. Unfortunately, Finch’s miraculous book can’t help him when the boss’ nephew tricks him into backing a doomed ad campaign. With livelihood and love on the line, Finch will have to rely on his own wits to come out on top.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors and$18 for children; premium seating is $38.

. . .

Jazz at the Lobero will present Christian McBride & Inside Straight at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

The first choice as collaborator for everyone from Sting and Billy Joel to Sonny Rollins and Pat Metheny, McBride is a composer, arranger and jazz educator with a wide-open interest in many musical styles. Inside Straight, his new acoustic jazz quintet, features old friends pianist Eric Reed, saxophonist Steve Wilson and drummer Carl Allen, plus newcomer vibraphonist Warren Wolf. Their new CD is a tribute to Ray Brown.

Section A tickets are $48, Section B tickets are $38 and Patron tickets are $103.

. . .

Mind & Supermind presents Dr. Daniel Siegel in a lecture titled “Mindsight: A New Science of Personal Transformation” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10.

Can we define the mind? Can we say what a “healthy mind” is? In this presentation, we’ll explore how various fields — from mental health to neuroscience, psychology to philosophy — have urged that we not “define” the mind. Yet if we do take the step to make a working definition of a core aspect of the mind as an embodied and relational process that regulates the flow of energy and information we can then move deeply into understanding new ways of seeing the interconnections among brain, interpersonal relationships and the mind.

We can also learn specific strategies to monitor and modify energy and information flow with more clarity and power. We’ll also explore how the concept of integration, the linkage of differentiated elements of a system, can serve as an organizing principle that illuminates how mindsight — the way we see and shape our internal worlds — can be cultivated to move from the non-integrated states of rigidity or chaos to the integrated flow of harmony, resilience and vitality.

This is a free event. Click here to register online and then print and bring the e-mail confirmation to the event. Admission is on a first-come basis.

. . .

Lobero Live and New Noise Santa Barbara present Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars is a group of musicians who escaped the horrific violence of Sierra Leone’s civil war, landed in a West African refugee camp and formed a band to keep their spirits up and their hopes alive. From these humble beginnings the band has grown to be an international musical sensation. Their live shows and their musical message have earned them devoted fans around the world. They’ve known the horrors of war firsthand, and have become ambassadors of peace. An unbelievable testament to the human spirit, the journey of Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars exemplifies the universal healing power of music.

General tickets are $29.50, cash-only tickets are $28 and day-of-show tickets are $33.

. . .

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will present a concert featuring Wonny Song on piano at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.

The program will include Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, Opus 54 and Schumann’s Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Opus 97 (Rhenish). Section A tickets are $47 and Section B tickets are $42.

. . .

Sings Like Hell will present Warren Hood and Dan Mangan at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Hood is an accomplished musician who plays violin, fiddle and mandolin, and composes and sings as well. He began playing fiddle at age 11 and studied classical violin for a number of years.

At age 17, he won the Austin Youth Award and performed as soloist with the Austin Symphony. Later he honed his playing and singer/composition abilities with his former bands, such as Warren Hood and his Allstar Band, Blue Light Special and the South Austin Jug Band.

After 3½ years of touring his sleeper-hit debut “Postcards and Daydreaming,” Mangan was ready and eager to unveil a collection of lyrical ruminations that showcased his growth as a songwriter. He weaves unique lyrical phrases that simply and subtly unfurl complicated ideas. He delivers them with his signature graveled vocals and understated humor. He writes songs that evoke the wonder and the absurdity in what we do.

Tickets are $43.

. . .

The Santa Barbara Dance Institute will present Miguel and his Cell at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

Miguel and his Cell, an original dance/theater piece written by Rod Lathim and choreographed by Rosalina Matthies, will be performed by 300 children from Santa Barbara’s East Side (Cesar Chavez Charter School), West Side (Adams Elementary School) and Solvang Elementary School. In addition to the 300 talented child dancers, special performing guests that evening will be Santa Barbara firefighters and Grant and Peggy Jo House.

Miguel and his Cell is an engaging story of Miguel, a text- and Twitter-addicted 13-year-old who wakes up one day to find that his parents have left him. Confronted with the challenge to take care of himself, Miguel begins a life-changing journey that leads him to finding love and becoming a celebrated community member.

Tickets for adults are $16, children are $6, and groups of five or more are $11.

. . .

Prima Tango will present “Flamenco Loves Tango” at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

This is the history of an unexpected love. The relentless search for love that we all seek from the moment of birth. This is the story of two cultures and two worlds, coming together, defying codes and cultures of their ancestors. Flamenco and Tango, through the eternal drama of life’s passion renew themselves once more. From the agony of solitude, two beings recognize each other and their souls join, despite the limits imposed by their respective cultures.

She is the Flamenco, passion, fury and happiness. He is the Tango, exuding emotion and pride. Together they transform nostalgia into love, sadness into joy, and darkness into light. This is a story of love portrayed through Flamenco and Tango.

Tickets are $38.

. . .

Gustafson Dance will present “Tina the Ballerina” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 28, and at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29.

“Tina the Ballerina” is the story of little girl who has grown up in the countryside outside of Paris. Tina has always dreamed of being a ballerina. When she and her friends make an exciting journey to the famed arts festival in Paris, they get the opportunity to see the Paris Opera Ballet. They are dismayed when they hear that the star ballerina cannot perform that evening because she has been injured.

Tina saves the day! She takes center stage and delights the audience with her beautiful dancing.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $15 for students/children.

. . .

Lobero Live will present the Average White Band at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3.

Renowned for the mega-hits “Pick Up the Pieces” and “Cut the Cake,” Average White Band still performs the infectiously danceable, funky, soul sound that won them multiple Grammy Award nominations. Little-known fact: The founding members are Scottish. They took the influences of their music heroes to become legendary in their own right. Their fiery new CD, Times Squared, was recorded live last year.

Section A tickets are $40, Section B tickets are $30 and Patron tickets are $103.

. . .

Infinite Movement Ever Evolving will present “Program II: Verbal Interludes” at 8 p.m. Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5.

iMEE focuses on its “mix-it-up” collaborative of artistic genres, and “Program II: Verbal Interludes” showcases the company’s flair for the dramatic, featuring a unique collective of artists with diverse talents. Emerging choreographers and internationally acclaimed dancers Spencer Gavin Hering and Andrea Dawn Shelley (iMEE’s founding directors) will present their visually stimulating works “4Ward & 4Gotten” and “Acquiescence,” originally created in collaboration with artists from South Florida. Celebrated choreographers Jerry Opdenaker (artistic director of O Dance) and Yanis Pikieris (Moscow International Ballet Competition Gold Medalist) will also present new choreographic works for the program. Pikieris, long known for his expressive and dynamic choreographic works, will create a world premiere pas de deux for and inspired by Hering and Shelley.

“Verbal Interludes” highlights the company’s inventiveness with Hering’s short dance film created to appear alongside the artists of iMEE. The music and drama of theatrical artist/musician Graham Patzner blends each piece with thought-provoking interludes dispersed throughout the program.

General tickets are $28.

. . .

Sings Like Hellpresents Joe Pug and Or, the Whale at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

For the moment, Joe Pug has it figured out, career if not life: Just write the songs that have to be written, play them for anybody who will listen, tour as if you had no home. Oh, and give your music away. Which isn’t to say he won’t be selling his debut full-length offering, Messenger (released this February). But free is how he came to make it, more or less. Tours with Steve Earle, M. Ward, and Josh Ritter followed his hit record Nation of Heat, as did invitations to Lollapalooza and the Newport Folk Festival. He has become closely linked to the burgeoning indie-folk scene.

Or, the Whale cannot easily be pinned down. Four years later, after a live appearance on Good Morning America, widespread media attention, sold-out engagements on both coasts, and shows with the likes of Fleet Foxes and Two Gallants, Or, The Whale has grown into something that is neither country nor rock, but exists somewhere in the space between the two. Or, the Whale will rock you, make you dance and maybe even inspire you to contribute to their amazing vocal pyrotechnics.

Tickets are $43.

— Holly Chadwin is the executive assistant and youth and community programs coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.