Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Man Accused of Exposure Arrested Outside Court for Similar Case

Both incidents, in Goleta and Orcutt, involved teenage girls

By Drew Sugars | May 1, 2010 | 2:30 a.m.

A man already facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to two teenage girls in Orcutt in January has been arrested after a similar incident in Goleta this week.

Alvaro Ulises Barajas-Chavez
Alvaro Ulises Barajas-Chavez

About 7:30 p.m. Monday, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report that a man had exposed himself to two 14-year old girls in the area of San Bergamo Way and San Rossano Drive.

The girls reported that about 5:30 p.m., they were riding a tandem bike when they noticed an SUV-type vehicle driving slowly behind them. As the driver drove past them, he lifted his hips and exposed himself to the girls. The driver continued down the street, and the victims rode off in the opposite direction they had been traveling.

A few moments later, they noticed the vehicle following them again. This time, the driver had removed his shirt and exposed himself in the same manner as he drove by.

During the investigation, a sheriff’s deputy remembered a similar case in January in Orcutt. In that case, a man fitting the same description had driven by two 15-year-old girls eight or nine times, repeatedly exposing himself in similar fashion.

Further investigation revealed that the man arrested in that case lived in Goleta and drove a vehicle matching the description given by the most recent victims.

As it turns out, the suspect in the first case, Alvaro Ulises Barajas-Chavez, 25, of Goleta, was to appear in a Santa Maria courtroom Thursday to face charges in the Orcutt case.

After pleading not guilty to indecent exposure and child annoying, Barajas-Chavez exited the courtroom, where he was arrested by a sheriff’s detective on charges related to the Goleta incident.

Barajas-Chavez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on indecent exposure charges.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 