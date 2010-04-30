Pedestrian Hit on Highway 101 at Carrillo Street

Police say it appears the man was intoxicated and walked into traffic

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Friday while walking along the fog line of Highway 101 northbound near Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.

According to the California Highway Patrol, dispatch received a call about 4:20 a.m. from the driver, Jairo Estrada, 29, of Oxnard, that the pedestrian, Justin Skinner, 21, of Santa Clarita, was down in the traffic lanes.

CHP and Santa Barbara police arrived on scene about two minutes later and found Skinner with several visible injuries, but he was responsive and talking. He also exhibited symptoms of intoxication, according to police.

Skinner told officers that he had missed his ride back to Isla Vista on “Bill’s bus,” and that he decided to try to walk there instead via Highway 101.

According to the police report, Skinner stumbled into the traffic lane and into the path of Estrada’s vehicle.

Estrada was not injured. Skinner was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

