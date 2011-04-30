Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 5:09 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High Performing Arts Staging ‘Me and My Girl’

Six performances of the Tony Award-winning musical will be held May 5-7 and May 12-14

By Connor King for San Marcos High School | April 30, 2011 | 10:00 p.m.

San Marcos High School’s Performing Arts Department will present Me and My Girl at 7 p.m. May 5-7 and May 12-14 in the school auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave.

Me and My Girl is a musical with script and lyrics by Douglas Furber and L. Arthur Rose, and music by Noel Gay. This musical was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 1986, and won a Tony Award for Best Choreography, Best Actor and Best Actress.

This toe-tapping show is set in 1930s England and tells the story of Bill Snibson, a Cockney from Lambeth who finds himself to be the long lost heir to the Earldom of Hareford. To gain his inheritance, he must learn to be a gentleman, and he must break his relationship with Sally, his cockney girlfriend. Ultimately he must change but Bill draws the line at losing Sally. This delightful musical with its themes of acceptance, courage and love conquers all will draw you in and bowl you over. The catchy show stopper in Act I, “The Lambeth Walk,” was the rallying cry of Londoners during the Blitz in World War II. Throughout the entire tale, this show explores slapstick humor alongside a feel-good love story.

Senior Jake Elliott will play Bill Snibson, the new Lord Hareford in Me and My Girl. Elliott is returning to the San Marcos stage after performing in Les Misérables, as the boy, Gavroche; Damn Yankees, Man of La Mancha and Grease. Emily Libera will play his loving counterpart, Sally. This is Libera’s second high school musical and she is excelling in the Performing Arts Department as a sophomore. Junior David Childs will be playing Sir John Tremayne, an older gentleman who befriends Bill and Sally. Senior Ally Shiras will be playing The Duchess of Dene, an intimidating aristocrat and Bill’s aunt, who vows to turn this Cockney “guttersnipe” into a “fit and proper” English gentleman.

David Holmes directs Me and My Girl with Carolyn Teraoka-Brady as the music director; Michael Kiyoi, orchestra; Theodore Michael Dolas, sets and lighting; Marian Azdril, costume design; and Ashley Kohler as choreographer. The cast of Me and My Girl is in rehearsal learning tap, ballet and musical theater dance, as well as playing the spoons in a huge colorful production.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and students. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.967.4581 x355 for more information. Tickets also may be purchased in advance from the school business office, 4750 Hollister Ave.

— Connor King is a senior at San Marcos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 