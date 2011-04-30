San Marcos High Performing Arts Staging ‘Me and My Girl’

San Marcos High School’s Performing Arts Department will present Me and My Girl at 7 p.m. May 5-7 and May 12-14 in the school auditorium, 4750 Hollister Ave.

Me and My Girl is a musical with script and lyrics by Douglas Furber and L. Arthur Rose, and music by Noel Gay. This musical was nominated for 13 Tony Awards in 1986, and won a Tony Award for Best Choreography, Best Actor and Best Actress.

This toe-tapping show is set in 1930s England and tells the story of Bill Snibson, a Cockney from Lambeth who finds himself to be the long lost heir to the Earldom of Hareford. To gain his inheritance, he must learn to be a gentleman, and he must break his relationship with Sally, his cockney girlfriend. Ultimately he must change but Bill draws the line at losing Sally. This delightful musical with its themes of acceptance, courage and love conquers all will draw you in and bowl you over. The catchy show stopper in Act I, “The Lambeth Walk,” was the rallying cry of Londoners during the Blitz in World War II. Throughout the entire tale, this show explores slapstick humor alongside a feel-good love story.

Senior Jake Elliott will play Bill Snibson, the new Lord Hareford in Me and My Girl. Elliott is returning to the San Marcos stage after performing in Les Misérables, as the boy, Gavroche; Damn Yankees, Man of La Mancha and Grease. Emily Libera will play his loving counterpart, Sally. This is Libera’s second high school musical and she is excelling in the Performing Arts Department as a sophomore. Junior David Childs will be playing Sir John Tremayne, an older gentleman who befriends Bill and Sally. Senior Ally Shiras will be playing The Duchess of Dene, an intimidating aristocrat and Bill’s aunt, who vows to turn this Cockney “guttersnipe” into a “fit and proper” English gentleman.

David Holmes directs Me and My Girl with Carolyn Teraoka-Brady as the music director; Michael Kiyoi, orchestra; Theodore Michael Dolas, sets and lighting; Marian Azdril, costume design; and Ashley Kohler as choreographer. The cast of Me and My Girl is in rehearsal learning tap, ballet and musical theater dance, as well as playing the spoons in a huge colorful production.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for seniors and students. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.967.4581 x355 for more information. Tickets also may be purchased in advance from the school business office, 4750 Hollister Ave.

— Connor King is a senior at San Marcos High School.