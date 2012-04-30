Public Invited to All Saints-by-the-Sea’s Outreach Golf Tournament

Proceeds from May 7 event will benefit organizations that help those in need locally and around the world

The public is invited to enjoy golf at La Cumbre Country Club on Monday, May 7 and help those in need both locally and around the world.

All the funds raised at the Eighth Annual Jim Bower Outreach Golf Tournament, sponsored by All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, goes to groups as varied as Peoples’ Self Help Housing and Food from the Heart to the Friendship Center, Network4Africa and the Rwanda Fish Project.

This year’s event will begin at 10 a.m. at La Cumbre Country Club with a scramble format for men’s, women’s and mixed foursomes.

The cost to play is $200 per player and includes golf, cart, lunch and drinks on the course, plus appetizers at the awards ceremony that will follow play. Participants can sign up individually or as a team.

For more information, call Robbie Boyd, director of administration at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, at 805.969.4771.