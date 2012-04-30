Monday, June 11 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Anti-Defamation League Hosts Its First-Ever DiversiTea

InStyle Magazine's Ariel Foxman adds star power to the event

By Judi Weisbart for the Anti-Defamation League | April 30, 2012 | 12:58 p.m.

The Anti-Defamation League hosted its first-ever DiversiTea on April 16 in the La Pacifica Ballroom at the Coral Casino.

Ariel Foxman, managing editor of InStyle Magazine and permanent judge on Lifetime’s Project Accessory (the first spinoff of Project Runway) was the featured guest. He has also appeared on Bravo’s It’s a Brad, Brad World and CW’s Gossip Girl.

Gina Tolleson, editor of Santa Barbara Magazine, interviewed Foxman in what was a fun and interesting exchange.

A runway fashion show and live auction of items such as a trip to Mexico and a dinner for 20 in Trattoria Mollie’s private dining room was a huge success, due to the great voice and charisma of Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County district attorney.

Gina Tolleson, editor of Santa Barbara Magazine, interviews InStyle Magazine's Ariel Foxman.
Gina Tolleson, editor of Santa Barbara Magazine, interviews InStyle Magazine’s Ariel Foxman. (Anti-Defamation League photo)

It was a new and different twist for ADL’s springtime event. All proceeds will fund the No Place for Hate program and the Miller Early Childhood Initiative in the Tri-Counties region.

In addition to the great celebrity guests, those on Santa Barbara’s list of who’s who were also in attendance, including co-chairs Cindy Lyons and Jana Young and their husbands, Julianna Friedman and Tom Dain, Morrie and Irma Jurkowitz, Corinna Gordon, Natalie Myerson, Susan Rose and Allan Ghitterman, to name just a few.

It was a great event, and we look forward to the ADL’s Distinguished Community Service Awards Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 28.

— Judi Weisbart represents the Anti-Defamation League.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 