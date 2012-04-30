Anti-Defamation League Hosts Its First-Ever DiversiTea

The Anti-Defamation League hosted its first-ever DiversiTea on April 16 in the La Pacifica Ballroom at the Coral Casino.

Ariel Foxman, managing editor of InStyle Magazine and permanent judge on Lifetime’s Project Accessory (the first spinoff of Project Runway) was the featured guest. He has also appeared on Bravo’s It’s a Brad, Brad World and CW’s Gossip Girl.

Gina Tolleson, editor of Santa Barbara Magazine, interviewed Foxman in what was a fun and interesting exchange.

A runway fashion show and live auction of items such as a trip to Mexico and a dinner for 20 in Trattoria Mollie’s private dining room was a huge success, due to the great voice and charisma of Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County district attorney.

It was a new and different twist for ADL’s springtime event. All proceeds will fund the No Place for Hate program and the Miller Early Childhood Initiative in the Tri-Counties region.

In addition to the great celebrity guests, those on Santa Barbara’s list of who’s who were also in attendance, including co-chairs Cindy Lyons and Jana Young and their husbands, Julianna Friedman and Tom Dain, Morrie and Irma Jurkowitz, Corinna Gordon, Natalie Myerson, Susan Rose and Allan Ghitterman, to name just a few.

It was a great event, and we look forward to the ADL’s Distinguished Community Service Awards Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 28.

— Judi Weisbart represents the Anti-Defamation League.