Charlene Fletcher Promoted to Resident Services Director for Garden Court

Garden Court on De la Vina is pleased to announce Charlene Fletcher as its new resident services director.

Fletcher began her career at Garden Court as a volunteer caregiver. She previously worked as the director of a local catering company and has more than 20 years of experience in the retail hardware and nursery industries.

Recognizing the value of her presence at Garden Court, the organization created a permanent position for her as a resident caregiver and later promoted her to resident services director.

Fletcher is a fifth-generation Santa Barbara resident. She and her husband have four children and two grandchildren.

Fletcher said that her position at Garden Court is by far the most rewarding job she has ever had.

Garden Court provides service-enhanced independent living for frail, low-income Santa Barbara seniors to live independently for as long as possible. The community provides the freedom of independent living, while offering the peace of mind of community living and includes amenities such as transportation, dining and housekeeping services, and access to social services, among a variety of others. It is a public-private partnership through the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and Parsons Group.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Garden Court on De la Vina.